Signet's (SIG) Omnichannel Capabilities Appear Impressive

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG seems to be on a roll, thanks to solid growth in its e-commerce business and smooth progress in its Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are also aiding its performance. SIG’s innovation efforts also bode well. Buoyed by the aforesaid endeavors, shares of this jewelry retailer have gained 32.2% in the past three months compared to the industry’s 9.5% rise.

Let’s Delve Deeper

Signet has been making smart moves to enrich customers’ experience. Digital business is the key driver for Signet. Management is focused on enhancing the data analytics capabilities with higher precision. SIG is leveraging the analytics capability to optimize the process of adding product assortments. In addition, e-tags are innovative and come across as valuable technology. Such efforts indicate that Signet has been focusing on evolving its channel-agnostic retailer capabilities. This is helping the company cater to customers’ needs more aptly. In addition, the company’s loyalty efforts bode well.



Additionally, Signet is consistently integrating its physical stores with advanced virtual experiences through data-driven in-store consultations and services like buy online, pickup in-store and curbside options. The company’s connected commerce strategy helps in combining customer experiences, leveraging in-store and online as well as mobile and ubiquitous delivery.

SIG had earlier added several features and capabilities to its digital platform, offering a seamless customer experience. It had rolled out Google Business Messages and Apple Business Chat features, allowing customers to engage virtual jewelry consultants in real-time or offline from search results or maps. All the aforesaid efforts indicate that Signet continues to focus on evolving its channel-agnostic retailer capabilities. We expect the momentum in SIG’s digital business to continue driving the overall results.



We note that Signet’s Inspiring Brilliance strategy appears encouraging. This growth strategy focuses on expanding big banners, boosting services, broadening the Accessible Luxury and Value segments, as well as accelerating digital commerce, among others. As part of the Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy, the company makes use of data-driven insights for targeting new and existing customers. It is working toward evolving its Customer First strategy to a consumer-inspired experience, which includes tailored merchandise assortments and expanded services, offering more innovative and personalized experiences.



Signet’s acquisition of Diamonds Direct USA Inc appears encouraging. Diamonds Direct is known for its unique bridal-focused collections and shopping experience. This has now become the company’s highly-personalized bridal destination, offering customers valuable bridal experiences. Signet has also been boosting customization services. The Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy also includes transformational productivity, as part of which the company expects to achieve efficiency. Also, the company’s acquisition of Blue Nile appears encouraging. Blue Nile is the pioneer in online diamond marketplace shopping, thus enhancing the company’s portfolio and its customer base.



On a concluding note, Signet will continue to perform well on the bourses given the above-discussed factors. A Value Score of A coupled with a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 8% speaks volumes for this presently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock’s credibility. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Solid Picks in Retail

We have highlighted three top-ranked stocks, namely Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, American Eagle Outfitters AEO and Boot Barn BOOT.

Abercrombie & Fitch, a leading casual apparel retailer currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ANF delivered an earnings surprise of 107.7% in the last reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 0.5% and 526.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

American Eagle Outfitters, a retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. AEO has delivered an earnings surprise of 82.6% in the last reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.3% and 24.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

Boot Barn, a fashion retailer of apparel and accessories, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.2% and 9.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

