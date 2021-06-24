Signet (SIG) Strong on Inspiring Brilliance & Digital Efforts

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG looks quite promising on the back of its sturdy digital endeavors and other robust strategic initiatives including Inspiring Brilliance. The company has been reinforcing its online shopping experience with advanced virtual and digitally native experiences for a while. To this end, management aims to combine digital and in-store experiences to gain a substantial competitive edge.



Following the successful execution of its Path to Brilliance initiative, the company entered into the next phase of its growth strategy, which is Inspiring Brilliance. Markedly, the latest growth strategy has been meaningfully contributing to its performance for sometime now. Impressively, shares of this jewelry retailer have skyrocketed 178.2% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 145% rally. This upside is also led by the currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s stellar first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Let’s Find Out More

Markedly, Signet is consistently integrating its physical stores into the digital customer experience through data-driven in-store consultations and a ‘buy online pickup in-store and curbside option’. The company is also making interaction across its websites, stores and inventory pipeline. Its buyout of Rocksbox, a jewelry rental subscription service, also bodes well as it is expediting the company’s online service offerings. Strikingly, the company intends to be at the forefront of digital commerce in the jewelry industry.



Encouragingly, to offer a seamless customer experience, the company added more than 100 features and capabilities across its digital platforms in first-quarter fiscal 2022. It also rolled out Google Business Messages and Apple Business Chat features, which allow customers to engage virtual jewelry consultants in real time or offline from search results or maps.



During the fiscal first quarter, e-commerce sales skyrocketed 110.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $346.3 million. While e-commerce sales in North America segment surged 113.4% year over year, the metric at the International segment rose 80% in the same period. The upside was driven by the company’s continued efforts to bolster its omni-channel capabilities. Also, the overall brick-and-mortar same-store sales were up 105.7% year over year.



Signet’s Inspiring Brilliance initiative focuses on expanding big banners, boosting service revenues, broadening the Accessible Luxury and Value segments as well as accelerating digital commerce among others. As part of its Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy, the company will leverage data-driven insights for targeting new and existing customers. It is working toward evolving its Customer First strategy into a consumer-inspired experience, which includes tailored merchandise assortments and expanded services, thereby offering more innovative and personalized experiences.



Buoyed by such tailwinds and stellar first-quarter results, management now expects revenues in the bracket of $6.50-$6.65 billion for fiscal 2022. Also, it projects same-store sales in the 24-27% band.

3 More Key Stocks for You

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18% and a Zacks Rank #1, presently.



Boot Barn BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.7%, on average. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



L Brands LB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 13% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.