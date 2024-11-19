Signet (SIG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Signet (SIG) closed at $94.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 1.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.62%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Signet in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 5, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Signet to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.83%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.36 billion, indicating a 2% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.80 per share and revenue of $6.84 billion, indicating changes of +4.15% and -4.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Signet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Signet is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.2 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.