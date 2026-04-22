Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed at $90.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

The jewelry company's shares have seen an increase of 8.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Signet in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.32, showcasing a 11.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.56 billion, up 1.06% from the prior-year quarter.

SIG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.3 per share and revenue of $6.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.29% and +0.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Signet possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Signet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.03.

It's also important to note that SIG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.11. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.