Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) ended the recent trading session at $66.67, demonstrating a -1.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.72%.

Shares of the jewelry company witnessed a gain of 22.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 10.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 3, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.02, marking an 8.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion, up 0.38% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.65 per share and revenue of $6.69 billion, indicating changes of -3.24% and -0.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower within the past month. At present, Signet boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Signet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.18.

We can additionally observe that SIG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.09.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

