Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Signet (SIG) ended the recent trading session at $74.51, demonstrating a -1.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

The jewelry company's stock has dropped by 14.67% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.13, reflecting a 27.1% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion, down 7.66% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.60 per share and a revenue of $6.8 billion, indicating changes of +2.22% and -5.23%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Signet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.51.

It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Jewelry industry stood at 1.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.