Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Signet (SIG) standing at $75.61, reflecting a -0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had lost 12.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.13, signifying a 27.1% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.49 billion, down 7.66% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.60 per share and a revenue of $6.8 billion, signifying shifts of +2.22% and -5.23%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Signet presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Signet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.92 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.14.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 212, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

