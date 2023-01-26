Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $75.62, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 16.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Signet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.35, up 6.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.65 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago period.

SIG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.86 per share and revenue of $7.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.42% and +0.01%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Signet has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.22, so we one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

