Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed at $71.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 8.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.

Signet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Signet to post earnings of $5.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.65 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.86 per share and revenue of $7.83 billion, which would represent changes of -3.42% and +0.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Signet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.99, so we one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

