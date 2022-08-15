Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $67.06, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 22.55% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 14.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Signet as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Signet to post earnings of $2.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, down 1.91% from the prior-year quarter.

SIG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.71 per share and revenue of $7.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.79% and -1.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.15% lower. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Signet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.63, so we one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, SIG's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Jewelry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

