Signet (SIG) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $101.25, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 7.22% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Signet is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.37 billion, indicating a 1.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.99 per share and a revenue of $6.8 billion, representing changes of +0.56% and +1.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.43% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Signet is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.6.

It's also important to note that SIG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SIG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.