Signet (SIG) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $89.67, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the jewelry company have appreciated by 6.5% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Signet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.67, showcasing a 3.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.53 billion, down 0.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.57 per share and revenue of $6.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.1% and +0.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Signet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Signet boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Signet is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 23.62.

It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SIG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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