Signet (SIG) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $101.65, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily of 0%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 19.14% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SIG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 2, 2021. On that day, SIG is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 509.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.07 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion, which would represent changes of +377.25% and +36.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SIG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SIG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SIG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

