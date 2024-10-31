Signet (SIG) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $91.68, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

The jewelry company's stock has dropped by 2.26% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Signet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 20.83% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.36 billion, indicating a 2% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.80 per share and a revenue of $6.84 billion, indicating changes of +4.15% and -4.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Signet is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.38, which means Signet is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Jewelry industry stood at 2.12 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

