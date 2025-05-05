Signet (SIG) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $60.93, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

The jewelry company's shares have seen an increase of 11.57% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.01, indicating a 9.01% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.52 billion, indicating a 0.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.70 per share and revenue of $6.69 billion, which would represent changes of -2.68% and -0.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Signet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Signet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Signet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.62.

It's also important to note that SIG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

