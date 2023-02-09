Signet (SIG) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $76.40, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 5.1% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.64% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Signet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.35, up 6.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.65 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Signet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.95, so we one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

