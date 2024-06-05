Signet (SIG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Signet (SIG) ended the recent trading session at $106.76, demonstrating a -0.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.

The jewelry company's shares have seen an increase of 10.97% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 13, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.82, indicating a 53.93% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.51 billion, indicating a 9.77% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.60 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion, indicating changes of +2.22% and -4.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Signet boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Signet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.05, so one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

