Signet (SIG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $98.58, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

The jewelry company's shares have seen an increase of 30.74% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Signet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.29, marking a 20.83% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.36 billion, indicating a 2% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.80 per share and a revenue of $6.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.15% and -4.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Signet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.84% upward. Right now, Signet possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Signet is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.25, which means Signet is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

