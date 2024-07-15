Signet (SIG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Signet (SIG) ended the recent trading session at $86.68, demonstrating a -1.6% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 1.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.13, signifying a 27.1% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.49 billion, down 7.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.60 per share and a revenue of $6.8 billion, representing changes of +2.22% and -5.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Signet presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Signet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.8.

We can additionally observe that SIG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

Zacks Investment Research

