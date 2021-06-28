Signet (SIG) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 28.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $83 in the previous session. Signet Jewelers has gained 186.1% since the start of the year compared to the 0.6% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 166.1% return for the Zacks Retail - Jewelry industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on June 10, 2021, Signet reported EPS of $2.23 versus consensus estimate of $1.41.

Valuation Metrics

Signet may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Signet has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13X versus its peer group's average of 13X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Signet meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Signet shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

