Signet (SIG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Signet (SIG) was down 1.43% at $82.21. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

The jewelry company's stock has dropped by 6.66% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 19, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.96, indicating a 9.97% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.35 billion, reflecting a 0.11% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.32 per share and a revenue of $6.82 billion, indicating changes of +4.25% and +1.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% higher. Signet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Signet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Jewelry industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.