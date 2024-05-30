Signet (SIG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Signet (SIG) closed at $105.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.08%.

The jewelry company's stock has climbed by 8.73% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 13, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.82, reflecting a 53.93% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, down 9.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.60 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.22% and -4.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Signet is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Signet is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.94.

We can additionally observe that SIG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Jewelry industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

