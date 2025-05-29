Signet (SIG) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Signet (SIG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.52 billion, increasing 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Signet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- North America segment' will likely reach $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- International segment' to reach $75.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Other segment' to come in at $13.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Number of Stores' of 2,635. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,676 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - International segment' reaching 262. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 271.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - North America segment' should arrive at 2,374. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,405.



Shares of Signet have experienced a change of +12.6% in the past month compared to the +6.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

