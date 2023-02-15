Signet (SIG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $78.31, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had gained 3.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Signet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.35, up 6.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.65 billion, down 5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher. Signet is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Signet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.46, which means Signet is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, SIG's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Jewelry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.