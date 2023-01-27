Signet (SIG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $76, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 11.12% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Signet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Signet is projected to report earnings of $5.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.65 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.86 per share and revenue of $7.83 billion, which would represent changes of -3.42% and +0.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Signet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.02, which means Signet is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SIG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.