Signet (SIG) Lined for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG is likely to register a decrease in the top line during its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Mar 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,651 million, indicating a 5.7% decline from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $5.35 per share, implying a 6.8% increase from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s tally.



In the last reported quarter, Signet’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 146.7%. This renowned jewelry and accessories retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.8%, on average.

Key Aspects to Note

We note that Signet has been taking initiatives to mitigate the supply-chain challenges. SIG’s e-commerce efforts and the Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy appear encouraging. Inspiring Brilliance focuses on expanding big banners, boosting services, broadening the Accessible Luxury and Value segments, and accelerating digital commerce. SIG aims to enhance the online shopping experience through in-store consultations and services like the buy online, pickup in-store and curbside options.



On its lastearnings call management had projected revenues of $2.59-$2.66 billion and adjusted operating income of $363-$404 million for the quarter under review. However, Signet has been facing macroeconomic headwinds and volatile consumer behavior.

Management’s guidance assumes consumer pressure, including inflation. It had cited a certain shift in consumer discretionary spending from the jewelry category, indicating the pent-up demand for experience-oriented categories in fiscal 2023.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Signet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Signet Jewelers Limited price-eps-surprise | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings:



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.64 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 42.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to fall from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a 3.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 22.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Skechers SKX currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents earnings per share suggests a decline of 22.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Skechers’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.84 billion, which indicates a rise of 1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SKX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 earnings per share suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



