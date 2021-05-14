Signet (SIG) Inspiring Brilliance & Digital Efforts Bode Well

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG appears strong on its prudent business strategies. The company’s ‘Inspiring Brilliance’ growth strategy, which focuses on expanding big banners; boosting service revenues; broadening the Accessible Luxury and Value segments; and accelerating digital commerce, bodes well. Management is equally focused on boosting customers’ online shopping experience with advanced virtual and digitally native experiences. Let’s explore deeply about the company’s solid strategies.

‘Inspiring Brilliance’ Strategy

Following the successful execution of the Path to Brilliance initiative, the company has entered into the next phase of its growth strategy — Inspiring Brilliance. As part of the latest strategy, Signet will make use of data-driven insights for targeting new and existing customers. It has been working toward evolving its Customer First strategy to a consumer-inspired experience, which includes tailored merchandise assortments and expanded services offering. The company also plans to boost its omni-channel capabilities by focusing on better connection of physical and digital footprints.



Notably, the Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy includes transformational productivity as part of which the company expects to achieve efficiencies in both gross margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses. Such actions are likely to lead to benefits of $175-$200 million over the next three years. The company will continue to work toward achieving capital efficiency. Furthermore, Signet will carry on its store portfolio-optimization efforts, which include transitioning to off-mall formats.

Other Strengths

Signet, which shares space with Guess? GES, Envela ELA and Movado Group MOV, is focused on developing the channel-agnostic retailer capabilities. The company has been introducing technology tools like conversational messaging, improved text search, virtual try-on and consulting. It also added several new search browse and checkout features. Importantly, Signet has bought Rocksbox — a jewelry rental subscription service — which is likely to expedite the former’s online service offerings. This buyout is in sync with Signet’s latest Inspiring Brilliance strategy and will pace up growth in the services category.



We note that online sales contributed 23.4% to the company’s total sales during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. In the same quarter, e-commerce sales skyrocketed 70.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level. While e-commerce sales in the North America segment surged 66% year over year, the metric at the International segment rose 115.1%. Driven by the continued efforts to bolster omni-channel capabilities, e-commerce sales increased to 23% penetration, surpassing the original target of 15%.



Buoyed by the aforesaid positives, Signet raised its first-quarter and fiscal 2022 view last month. Management highlighted that the strategic efforts coupled with gains from stimulus, tax refunds and consumer enthusiasm on vaccine rollouts are acting as tailwinds. Sturdy conversion and average ticket values were added positives. Incidentally, the company now projects total revenues in the bracket of $1.57-$1.60 billion and same-store sales of 97-99% for the fiscal first quarter. It currently anticipates adjusted operating income of $85-$100 million for the same quarter. In the year-earlier quarter, the company generated revenues of $852.1 million and saw same-store sales decline of 38.9%.



For fiscal 2022, Signet now forecasts total revenues in the band of $6-$6.14 billion and same-store sales of 17-20%, while adjusted operating income is estimated at $335-$364 million. In fiscal 2021, the company reported revenues of $5.23 billion and same-store sales dip of 10.8%. It continues to anticipate stronger sales performance during the first half.

