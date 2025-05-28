Signet (SIG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) ended the recent trading session at $66.78, demonstrating a +0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

Shares of the jewelry company witnessed a gain of 10.34% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 3, 2025. On that day, Signet is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion, up 0.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.65 per share and revenue of $6.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.24% and -0.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.57% downward. As of now, Signet holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Signet has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.41, which means Signet is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry held an average PEG ratio of 4.29.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.