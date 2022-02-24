Signet (SIG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $72.90, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 8.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Signet as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2022. On that day, Signet is projected to report earnings of $4.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.77 billion, up 26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Signet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.96.

Meanwhile, SIG's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Jewelry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

