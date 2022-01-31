Signet (SIG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $86.13, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had lost 1.83% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Signet as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.91, up 18.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.77 billion, up 26.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.15 per share and revenue of $7.78 billion, which would represent changes of +475.83% and +48.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.78% higher within the past month. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Signet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.29, so we one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Jewelry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.