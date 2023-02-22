Signet (SIG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed at $74.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 3.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Signet as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.35, up 6.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.65 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher within the past month. Signet is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Signet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.8.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SIG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

