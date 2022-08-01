Signet (SIG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $61.32, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 13.84% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Signet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Signet is projected to report earnings of $2.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.82 billion, up 1.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.47 per share and revenue of $8.23 billion, which would represent changes of +1.55% and +5.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Signet is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Signet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.47.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

