Signet (SIG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $68, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 22.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 10.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Signet as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.91, up 18.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.77 billion, up 26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Signet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.17.

Investors should also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.86 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.