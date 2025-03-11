Signet (SIG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $47.26, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

The the stock of jewelry company has fallen by 11.11% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 19, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.39, showcasing a 5.05% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.33 billion, indicating a 6.71% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Signet possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Signet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.41. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.

We can also see that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Jewelry industry stood at 3.71 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.