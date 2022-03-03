Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $70.48, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had lost 15.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Signet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.91, up 18.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.77 billion, up 26.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Signet has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.94, so we one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.