Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed the latest trading day at $80.29, indicating a -0.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had gained 6.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Signet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on September 12, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.13, reflecting a 27.1% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.49 billion, indicating a 7.66% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.60 per share and a revenue of $6.8 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.22% and -5.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Signet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.56.

Investors should also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Jewelry industry stood at 1.21 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

