Signet (SIG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG) closed at $85.00, marking a -2.4% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The stock of jewelry company has risen by 2.89% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.32, showcasing a 11.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.56 billion, indicating a 1.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SIG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.3 per share and revenue of $6.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.29% and +0.46%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Signet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Signet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.08, which means Signet is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.