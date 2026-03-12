Signet (SIG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Signet (SIG) was down 2.43% at $83.40. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.52% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 7.44% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Signet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 19, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Signet to post earnings of $5.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.35 billion, down 0.11% from the year-ago period.

SIG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.32 per share and revenue of $6.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.25% and +1.7%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.12% upward. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Signet is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.49.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Jewelry industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.