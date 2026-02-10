Signet (SIG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Signet (SIG) ended the recent trading session at $91.58, demonstrating a -5.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

The stock of jewelry company has risen by 12.61% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.87, indicating a 11.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.33 billion, down 0.92% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.22 per share and a revenue of $6.8 billion, indicating changes of +3.13% and +1.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Signet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Signet is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.28 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Jewelry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

