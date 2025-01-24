Signet (SIG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Signet (SIG) closed at $60.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.5%.

The the stock of jewelry company has fallen by 26.28% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Signet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Signet is projected to report earnings of $6.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.05%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.33 billion, indicating a 6.71% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.73 per share and a revenue of $6.68 billion, demonstrating changes of -15.81% and -6.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.6% lower within the past month. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Signet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.84, so one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, SIG's PEG ratio is currently 3.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Jewelry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

