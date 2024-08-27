Signet (SIG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Signet (SIG) ended the recent trading session at $82.99, demonstrating a +0.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 2.88% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 12, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.13, reflecting a 27.1% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.49 billion, indicating a 7.66% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.60 per share and a revenue of $6.8 billion, representing changes of +2.22% and -5.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Signet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Signet presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Signet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.61 of its industry.

Meanwhile, SIG's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

