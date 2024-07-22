Signet (SIG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $85.27, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Shares of the jewelry company witnessed a loss of 5.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Signet in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.13, indicating a 27.1% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.49 billion, indicating a 7.66% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

SIG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.60 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.22% and -5.23%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Signet presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Signet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.99.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Jewelry industry stood at 1.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.