Signet (SIG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Signet (SIG) closed the most recent trading day at $83.93, moving +2.38% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Shares of the jewelry company witnessed a gain of 0.2% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.44%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 2, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.21, reflecting a 3.2% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.5 billion, indicating a 0.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.12 per share and a revenue of $6.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.01% and +0.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Signet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Signet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Signet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.16, which means Signet is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that SIG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.