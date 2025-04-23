Signet (SIG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Signet (SIG) ending at $56.57, denoting a +0.68% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 6.75% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Signet will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.01, indicating a 9.01% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.52 billion, up 0.34% from the year-ago period.

SIG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.70 per share and revenue of $6.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.68% and -0.24%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Signet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Signet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.14, so one might conclude that Signet is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SIG has a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Jewelry industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.49.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

