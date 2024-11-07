Signet (SIG) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Signet (SIG) closed at $98.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day.

The jewelry company's stock has dropped by 1.3% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Signet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.29, indicating a 20.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.36 billion, down 2% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.80 per share and revenue of $6.84 billion, indicating changes of +4.15% and -4.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Signet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Signet has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.5.

Investors should also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.1 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

