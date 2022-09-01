Signet Jewelers Tumbles 12%

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) shares are declining more than 12 percent from the previous close after the company reported a decline in second-quarter earnings per share to $2.58 from $3.60 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.68 per share.

total sales for the quarter declined to $1.8 billion, while same-store sales declined 8.2 percent.

Currently, shares are at $57.45, down 12.12 percent from the previous close of $65.37.

