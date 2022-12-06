Signet Jewelers Spikes After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) are surging more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning after third-quarter adjusted earnings beat estimates. The company also provided fourth-quarter and full-year guidance for 2023.

For the third quarter adjusted earnings were $0.74, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for $0.31 per share.

Total sales increased 2.9 percent to $1.6 billion, while analysts were looking for $1.5 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects sales in the range of $2.59-$2.66 billion.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects earnings per share in a range of $11.40 to $12.00, which includes the Blue Nile acquisition. Analysts are looking for $11.52 per share. Total sales are projected to be in the range of $7.77 - $7.84 billion. Wall Street expects $7.74 billion.

Currently, shares are at $70.14, up 21.22 percent from the previous close of $57.83 on a volume of 2,367,411.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.