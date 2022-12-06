Markets
SIGY

Signet Jewelers Spikes After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

December 06, 2022 — 10:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) are surging more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning after third-quarter adjusted earnings beat estimates. The company also provided fourth-quarter and full-year guidance for 2023.

For the third quarter adjusted earnings were $0.74, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for $0.31 per share.

Total sales increased 2.9 percent to $1.6 billion, while analysts were looking for $1.5 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects sales in the range of $2.59-$2.66 billion.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects earnings per share in a range of $11.40 to $12.00, which includes the Blue Nile acquisition. Analysts are looking for $11.52 per share. Total sales are projected to be in the range of $7.77 - $7.84 billion. Wall Street expects $7.74 billion.

Currently, shares are at $70.14, up 21.22 percent from the previous close of $57.83 on a volume of 2,367,411.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIGY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.