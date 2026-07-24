Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Signet Jewelers (SIG). SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

SIG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SIG's industry has an average PEG of 1.06 right now. SIG's PEG has been as high as 3.86 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.94, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SIG's P/B ratio of 2.27. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.66. Over the past year, SIG's P/B has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.87.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SIG has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.84.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Signet Jewelers's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SIG is an impressive value stock right now.

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Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.