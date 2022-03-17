Signet Jewelers (SIG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.82, changing hands as high as $84.80 per share. Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIG's low point in its 52 week range is $50.01 per share, with $111.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.