Signet Jewelers (SIG) Price Target Increased by 8.64% to 125.66

The average one-year price target for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) has been revised to 125.66 / share. This is an increase of 8.64% from the prior estimate of 115.67 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 159.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.05% from the latest reported closing price of 96.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signet Jewelers. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.28%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 54,939K shares. The put/call ratio of SIG is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 7,444K shares representing 16.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,330K shares, representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 15.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,002K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 26.40% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,483K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 28.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Anomaly Capital Management holds 1,417K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 80.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,355K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 33.20% over the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

